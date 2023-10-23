Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), approaches USS Somerset (LPD 25) during flight quarters, Oct. 27, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

