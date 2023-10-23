Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 2 of 9]

    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Chavez, a native of Estancia, New Mexico, is supported by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Qwashewn Mayes, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, as she signals a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during flight quarters aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 27, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 00:23
    Photo ID: 8094280
    VIRIN: 231027-N-JS660-1234
    Resolution: 3724x2095
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ESTANCIA, NM, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications
    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Quarters
    Sunset
    Deck Landing Qualifications
    White Knights
    USS Somerset
    VMM 165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT