Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Chavez, a native of Estancia, New Mexico, is supported by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Qwashewn Mayes, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, as she signals a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during flight quarters aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 27, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 00:23 Photo ID: 8094280 VIRIN: 231027-N-JS660-1234 Resolution: 3724x2095 Size: 4.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ESTANCIA, NM, US Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.