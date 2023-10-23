Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 1 of 9]

    Sunset Deck Landing Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), approaches USS Somerset (LPD 25) during flight quarters, Oct. 27, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Flight Quarters
    Sunset
    Deck Landing Qualifications
    White Knights
    USS Somerset
    VMM 165

