Scientists, artists, students showcase beauty of basic research through art

More than 200 basic research-inspired art submissions are on digital display for the second annual 2023 Basic Research Art of Science Showcase, which celebrates 71 years of technological innovation from The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, or AFOSR. Student Avi Jutla from Lincoln Middle School in Gainesville, Florida submitted their entry titled Kaleidoscope Art. (U.S. Air Force photo / Avi Jutla (230927-F-F3963-1203))
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|8094224
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-F3963-1203
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|81.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
