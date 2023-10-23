Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scientists, artists, students showcase beauty of basic research through art

    09.27.2023

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    More than 200 basic research-inspired art submissions are on digital display for the second annual 2023 Basic Research Art of Science Showcase, which celebrates 71 years of technological innovation from The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, or AFOSR. Student Avi Jutla from Lincoln Middle School in Gainesville, Florida submitted their entry titled Kaleidoscope Art. (U.S. Air Force photo / Avi Jutla (230927-F-F3963-1203))

