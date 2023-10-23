More than 200 basic research-inspired art submissions are on digital display for the second annual 2023 Basic Research Art of Science Showcase, which celebrates 71 years of technological innovation from The Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, or AFOSR. Student Avi Jutla from Lincoln Middle School in Gainesville, Florida submitted their entry titled Kaleidoscope Art. (U.S. Air Force photo / Avi Jutla (230927-F-F3963-1203))

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 8094224 VIRIN: 230927-F-F3963-1203 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 81.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scientists, artists, students showcase beauty of basic research through art, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.