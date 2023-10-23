Scientists, artists, students showcase beauty of basic research through art

More than 200 basic research-inspired art submissions are on digital display for the second annual 2023 Basic Research Art of Science Showcase, which celebrates 71 years of technological innovation from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, or AFOSR. Ivy Krystal Jones from Hampton University submitted her research-inspired art titled “Perovskite Universe.” The photo depicts a pressed pellet of CsPbBr3 which has fluorescence in various visible colors, specifically blue-green. 23This material is ball-milled and then pressed into a pellet and so that room-temperature fluorescence characterization can be performed. (U.S. Air Force photo / Ivy Krystal Jones (230927-F-F3963-1202))

