Scientists, artists, students showcase beauty of basic research through art

More than 200 basic research-inspired art submissions are on digital display for the second annual 2023 Basic Research Art of Science Showcase, which celebrates 71 years of technological innovation from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, or AFOSR. AFRL’s John Wertz submitted artwork titled “Designing Joint Cognitive Systems (Cartoon Series).” These cartoons reflect many years of collaboration with AFRL and AFOSR to explore human performance in Air Force Domains of Operation. (U.S. Air Force photo / John Wertz (230927-F-F3963-1201))

