    Illinois National Guard's Family Programs Hosts Trunk or Treats [Image 7 of 8]

    Illinois National Guard's Family Programs Hosts Trunk or Treats

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Little reindeer 9-month-old Renee Bauer pets Dinah, the Lutheran Church Charity Comfort Dog, during the Illinois National Guard Family Programs "Trunk or Treat" on Oct. 28 on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The Illinois National Guard is also holding a Trunk or Treat for military families on Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m., at the North Riverside Armory, 8660 W. Cermak Road, North Riverside, Illinois. The Trunk or Treat is a family and pet-friendly event open to servicemembers, veterans and their families throughout Chicagoland area. There will be costume contests with prizes for adults, children, and pets.

    This work, Illinois National Guard's Family Programs Hosts Trunk or Treats [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

