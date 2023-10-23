Illinois National Guard's Family Programs Hosts Trunk or Treats

Little reindeer 9-month-old Renee Bauer sits in the back of a trunk during the Illinois National Guard Family Programs "Trunk or Treat" on Oct. 28 on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The Illinois National Guard is also holding a Trunk or Treat for military families on Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m., at the North Riverside Armory, 8660 W. Cermak Road, North Riverside, Illinois. The Trunk or Treat is a family and pet-friendly event open to servicemembers, veterans and their families throughout Chicagoland area. There will be costume contests with prizes for adults, children, and pets.

