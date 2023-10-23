Sailors conduct night-time small boat operations off of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) in the South China Sea (Oct. 24). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2023 09:35
|Photo ID:
|8093938
|VIRIN:
|231024-N-PK180-2032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Night Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
