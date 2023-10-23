Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Night Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Night Small Boat Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Sailors conduct night-time small boat operations off of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) in the South China Sea (Oct. 24). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 09:35
    VIRIN: 231024-N-PK180-2035
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Night Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Free and Open Indo Pacfic
    allies and partnerships

