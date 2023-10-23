U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider and members of the Polish community participate in a costume contest following a Spooky Run 5K, in Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 28, 2023. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations, enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners, and deter adversaries in the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2023 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8093901
|VIRIN:
|231028-A-DP764-7112
|Resolution:
|6269x4179
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Soldiers Host Spooky 5K Run [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT