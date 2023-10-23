U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider and members of the Polish community participate in a costume contest following a Spooky Run 5K, in Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 28, 2023. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations, enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners, and deter adversaries in the European theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 8093901 VIRIN: 231028-A-DP764-7112 Resolution: 6269x4179 Size: 6.4 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers Host Spooky 5K Run [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.