    Sustainment Soldiers Host Spooky 5K Run [Image 7 of 7]

    Sustainment Soldiers Host Spooky 5K Run

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider and members of the Polish community participate in a costume contest following a Spooky Run 5K, in Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 28, 2023. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations, enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners, and deter adversaries in the European theater.

