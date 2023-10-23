Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Leadership Visits NMRTU KingsBay [Image 4 of 4]

    NMFL Leadership Visits NMRTU KingsBay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Oct. 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) commander and Defense Health Network Atlantic director presents a coin to Hospitalman Jose Marmol, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Kings Bay, with NMFL Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor during a visit to Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, Oct. 26. The visit was an opportunity for NMFL leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith)

