NMFL Leadership Visits NMRTU KingsBay

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Oct. 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) commander and Defense Health Network Atlantic director presents a coin to Hospitalman Jose Marmol, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Kings Bay, with NMFL Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor during a visit to Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, Oct. 26. The visit was an opportunity for NMFL leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith)

