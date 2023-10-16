U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wallin, left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hans Ganal, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew Hutchinson, 607th Combat Weather Squadron staff weather officers, perform tactical combat casualty care on a training mannequin during Thunder Challenge 2023 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2023. Thunder Challenge is a yearly exercise where combat weather teams come together to compete in events that test their knowledge of combat weather operations and battlefield skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

