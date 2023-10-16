U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mitchell Lachowsky, 18th Combat Weather Squadron, Detachment 1 staff weather officer, participates in a ruck march during the Thunder Challenge 2023 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2023. The Thunder Challenge is a yearly exercise where combat weather teams come together to compete in events that test their knowledge of combat weather operations and battlefield skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US