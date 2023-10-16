U.S. Air Force combat weather Airmen carry a simulated injured patient litter during the Thunder Challenge 2023 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2023. The Thunder Challenge is a yearly exercise where combat weather teams come together to compete in events that test their knowledge of CW operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|10.16.2023
|10.22.2023 18:16
|8083826
|231016-F-AP370-2114
|4727x3145
|1017.44 KB
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|5
|0
