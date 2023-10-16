Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Khalfani Harris wins the taekwondo gold medal at the Pan American Games [Image 7 of 7]

    Spc. Khalfani Harris wins the taekwondo gold medal at the Pan American Games

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Spc. Khalfani Harris savors his Pan American Games gold medal at 68kg in taekwondo.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 18:44
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, Spc. Khalfani Harris wins the taekwondo gold medal at the Pan American Games [Image 7 of 7], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

