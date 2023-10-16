Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 8083811 VIRIN: 231021-A-QG562-1008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.87 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Spc. Khalfani Harris wins the taekwondo gold medal at the Pan American Games [Image 7 of 7], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.