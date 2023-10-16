U.S. Air Force combat weather personnel parachute after the Thunder Challenge 2023 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. The Thunder Challenge is a yearly exercise where combat weather teams come together to compete in events that test their knowledge of combat weather operations and battlefield skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8083775
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-AP370-1227
|Resolution:
|4326x2878
|Size:
|717.66 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT