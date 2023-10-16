Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 4 of 8]

    Thunder Challenge 2023

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Parachuters practice a parachute landing fall after the Thunder Challenge 2023 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. The Thunder Challenge is a yearly exercise where combat weather teams come together to compete in events that test their knowledge of combat weather operations and battlefield skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 8083773
    VIRIN: 231018-F-AP370-1033
    Resolution: 5350x3560
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    Slocum
    Thunder Challenge
    TC23

