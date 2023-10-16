231022-N-SO660-1108 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 22, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 22. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8083739
|VIRIN:
|231022-N-SO660-1108
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
