Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231022-N-SO660-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 22, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, launches from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 22. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 8083738
    VIRIN: 231022-N-SO660-1182
    Resolution: 4049x2695
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT