231022-N-SO660-1151 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 22, 2023) Sailors launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Philippine Sea, Oct. 22. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8083737
|VIRIN:
|231022-N-SO660-1151
|Resolution:
|4056x2700
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT