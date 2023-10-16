AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds

Clients and staff from Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services and Pathfinder Inc. take a group photo with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people around the world, showcasing their elite pilot skills and demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8083437
|VIRIN:
|231020-F-EW167-1210
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
