Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds sign autographs and meet clients and staff from Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services and Pathfinder Inc. at the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people around the world, showcasing their elite pilot skills and demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month where we take time to commemorate the many contributions of people with disabilities to America's workplace and economy. 9U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 09:15 Photo ID: 8083435 VIRIN: 231020-F-EW167-1172 Resolution: 4128x6192 Size: 2.12 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.