    AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds [Image 4 of 6]

    AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds sign autographs and meet clients and staff from Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services and Pathfinder Inc. at the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform for people around the world, showcasing their elite pilot skills and demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month where we take time to commemorate the many contributions of people with disabilities to America's workplace and economy. 9U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    This work, AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Pathfinder
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Building Bridges

