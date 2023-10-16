AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds

Clients and staff from Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services and Pathfinder Inc. watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month where we take time to commemorate the many contributions of people with disabilities to America's workplaces and economy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023
Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US