Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds recruiter, hands a flyer to a Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services client before the Thunderbirds perform at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas Oct. 20, 2023. During the air show, the Thunderbirds performed aerobatic formations and solo flights in F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 09:15 Photo ID: 8083432 VIRIN: 231020-F-EW167-1021 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.86 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.