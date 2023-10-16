AR community partners engage with Thunderbirds

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Burdette, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds recruiter, hands a flyer to a Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services client before the Thunderbirds perform at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas Oct. 20, 2023. During the air show, the Thunderbirds performed aerobatic formations and solo flights in F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)
|10.20.2023
|10.22.2023 09:15
|8083432
|231020-F-EW167-1021
|6192x4128
|1.86 MB
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
