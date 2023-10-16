SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 20, 2023) – Seaman Skylar Canales, from Hanover, Michigan, practices force protection combat techniques during non-lethal weapons training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 20. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.22.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 8083382 VIRIN: 231020-N-UA460-1368 Resolution: 5997x4012 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Training While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.