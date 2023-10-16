USS Dewey (DDG 105) Culinary Specialists Work in the Ship's Galley

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 20, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ashley Bass, from Gulfport, Mississippi, prepares eggs in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 20. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 04:33
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
