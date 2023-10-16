231021-N-RQ159-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 21, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Shawn Zumwalde, from Cincinnati, monitors the catapult steam pressure in the waist catapult engine room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Oct. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8083149
|VIRIN:
|231021-N-RQ159-1018
|Resolution:
|3082x2050
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor monitors the catapult launch system [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
