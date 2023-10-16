USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor monitors the catapult launch system

231021-N-RQ159-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 21, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Shawn Zumwalde, from Cincinnati, monitors the catapult steam pressure in the waist catapult engine room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Oct. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

