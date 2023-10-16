USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) 2M micro repair shop conducts repairs

231021-N-RQ159-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Electronics Technician 1st Class Martin Gorostiaga, from Wallingford, Vermont, repairs a connector for a speed-over-ground cable in the 2M micro repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Oct. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

