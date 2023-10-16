Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 17 of 18]

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue member jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The Wings of Blue showcased advanced parachuting maneuvers, representing the U.S. Air Force Academy Freefall Parachuting course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:06
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Air Show
    Thunder Over The Rock
    TOTR

