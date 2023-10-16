Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 16 of 18]

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue demonstration team displays precision parachuting at the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Members of the demonstration team parachute with flags from each U.S. military branch and the POW/MIA flag when performing at air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:06
    Photo ID: 8083095
    VIRIN: 231021-F-TH245-1001
    Resolution: 7997x5331
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

