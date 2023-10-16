Thunder Over the Rock 2023

A member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue demonstration team displays precision parachuting at the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Members of the demonstration team parachute with flags from each U.S. military branch and the POW/MIA flag when performing at air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

