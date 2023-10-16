U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue members land on the flightline to commence the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas on Oct. 21, 2023. This is the first time in five years Little Rock Air Force Base has hosted an air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 8083093 VIRIN: 231021-F-CJ696-1993 Resolution: 4901x3267 Size: 3.15 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.