Boxer Back at Sea

Sailors assigned to the Air Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct a foreign object debris walk-down on the flight deck, Oct. 20, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

