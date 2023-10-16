Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Back at Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Air Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct a foreign object debris walk-down on the flight deck, Oct. 20, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 8082978
    VIRIN: 231021-N-ME861-1005
    Resolution: 4316x2877
    Size: 911.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Back at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FOD
    USS Boxer
    Air Department
    Sailors
    Military
    US Navy

