Quartermaster 3rd Class Jeremiah Clarke, a native of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Diaz, a native of Los Angeles and Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice David Mahdi, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, conduct navigation training in the pilot house aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 20, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8082977
|VIRIN:
|231021-N-ME861-1215
|Resolution:
|4734x3156
|Size:
|725.33 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|TINTON FALLS, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Back at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT