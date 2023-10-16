Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Back at Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Boxer Back at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Jeremiah Clarke, a native of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Diaz, a native of Los Angeles and Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice David Mahdi, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, conduct navigation training in the pilot house aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 20, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

