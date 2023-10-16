TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show

Hot Streak II, a twin jet engine 1957 Chevy Pickup, races down the runway during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Powered by two Westinghouse J34 engines rescued from a J 34-48’s Navy T-2A Buckeye Airplane the Jet Truck is capable of reaching speeds up to 350 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

