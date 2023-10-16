TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show

Melissa Burns, professional aerobatic pilot, performs during the Thunder Over the Rock night show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas on October 20, 2023. In 2006 at just 22 years old Burns became the youngest female member of the United States Unlimited Aerobatic Team in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US