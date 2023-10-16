TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show

The U.S. Army Golden Knights perform a parachute jump from a Fokker C-31A Troopship during the Thunder Over the Rock night show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. Paratroopers who demonstrate high performance and excellence in their skills are selected to be part of the elite U.S. Army Parachute Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US