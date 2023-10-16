Fireworks explode during the Thunder Over The Rock night show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
