    TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show [Image 4 of 20]

    TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show

    LITTLE ROCK FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Fireworks explode during the Thunder Over The Rock night show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 20, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 8082915
    VIRIN: 231020-F-CJ696-2638
    Resolution: 4245x2830
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR hosts Thunder Over the Rock Night Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TLR
    TOTR
    Herk Nation
    Thunder Over The Rock 2023

