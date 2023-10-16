231007-M-NF490-1147 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) launch combat rubber raiding crafts (CRRC) from a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) during CRRC operations in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 7. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 04:23 Photo ID: 8082814 VIRIN: 231007-M-NF490-1147 Resolution: 5969x3979 Size: 12.34 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lethality from the Sea, Over the Horizon CRRC Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.