    Lethality from the Sea, Over the Horizon CRRC Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Lethality from the Sea, Over the Horizon CRRC Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    231007-M-NF490-1150 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) operate combat rubber raiding crafts (CRRC) from a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) during CRRC operations in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 7. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 04:23
    Photo ID: 8082813
    VIRIN: 231007-M-NF490-1150
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 11.82 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethality from the Sea, Over the Horizon CRRC Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5
    USMCNews
    BAT ARG 26MEUSOC Deployment 23

