Lethality from the Sea, Over the Horizon CRRC Operations

231007-M-NF490-1146 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) presses the autonomous button of a landing utility craft (LCU) prior to conducting combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) operations in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 7. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

