Yorktown Day Event

Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) A Distinguished visitor in period specific uniform, lays a wreath at the French Cemetery located off the tour road onboard Colonial National Historical Park. The cemetery is the final resting place of 50 French soldiers who perished during the Siege of Yorktown in 1781. The wreath laying event was part of the annual Yorktown Day Events, which commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

