    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives debris removal update to Kula residents [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives debris removal update to Kula residents

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Vandi Leheny, Recovery Field Office debris mission manager from the Fort Worth District provides an update to Upcountry residents during a public meeting held at the Kula Elementary School in Kula, Hawai'i, Oct. 19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 20:46
    Location: KULA, HI, US
    USACE
    Kula
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    MauiWildfires23

