    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives debris removal update to Kula residents [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives debris removal update to Kula residents

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Cory Koger, debris subject matter expert and chemist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District provides an update to Upcountry residents during a public meeting hosted by Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura, vice-chair of the Maui County Council and chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee, at the Kula Elementary School in Kula, Hawai'i, Oct. 19. The meeting allowed USACE and County of Maui representatives to provide information regarding the Private Property Debris Removal program. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi and FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    For more information about debris removal, please visit: https://www.mauirecovers.org/recovery/debrisremoval

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kula
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    MauiWildfires23

