Cory Koger, debris subject matter expert and chemist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District provides an update to Upcountry residents during a public meeting hosted by Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura, vice-chair of the Maui County Council and chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee, at the Kula Elementary School in Kula, Hawai'i, Oct. 19. The meeting allowed USACE and County of Maui representatives to provide information regarding the Private Property Debris Removal program. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi and FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency.



For more information about debris removal, please visit: https://www.mauirecovers.org/recovery/debrisremoval

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 20:46 Photo ID: 8082714 VIRIN: 231019-A-VX611-1012 Resolution: 5352x3736 Size: 4.43 MB Location: KULA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives debris removal update to Kula residents [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.