Little Rock District team members deploy to Maui to assist with the Hawai‘i wildfires disaster recovery mission.

Little Rock District team members (left to right) Erin Jimenez, public affairs specialist; Angela Stone, Table Rock Lake park ranger; Kylene “KP” Patton, supervisory logistics manager; and Cherith Beck, administrative officer are deployed to the Hawai‘i Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, to assist with the wildfires disaster recovery mission on Maui.



Being from Hawai‘i herself, this mission holds a special place in Beck’s heart.



“The work is challenging, and the days are long but it’s all worth it. It’s an honor to be a part of the Corps mission to bring healing to the people of my heart,” Beck said.

