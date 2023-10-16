MRF-SEA Marines palletize gear for embarkation

A Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, extended boom forklift transports a quadcon container in preparation for deployment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 20, 2023. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Dean Gurule)

