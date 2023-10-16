Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra View complex opens at MCAS Yuma [Image 9 of 10]

    Sierra View complex opens at MCAS Yuma

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Southward, Marine Corps Community Services operations chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and his family participate in cutting the ribbon during the Sierra View complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 20, 2023. The Sierra View complex project has 60 new three and four-bedroom duplex homes and will be used to house military members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

