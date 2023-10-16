U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Southward, Marine Corps Community Services operations chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, and his family participate in cutting the ribbon during the Sierra View complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 20, 2023. The Sierra View complex project has 60 new three and four-bedroom duplex homes and will be used to house military members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8082661 VIRIN: 231020-M-GO167-1119 Resolution: 7552x5037 Size: 20.51 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sierra View complex opens at MCAS Yuma [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.