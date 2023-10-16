Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark Schwab Bid Farewell to the Buffalo District

    Mark Schwab Bid Farewell to the Buffalo District

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Mark Schwab, Buffalo District Contracting Officers Representative, joined teammates from the Ohio area office in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023, for a farewell lunch as he leaves the district after a 14 year career for a new journey with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Mark worked out of the district's Toledo project office for the majority of his career as he was responsible for many of the dredging projects throughout that region of the district area of responsiblity. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    USACE
    Farewell
    Toledo
    Buffalo District
    Mark Schwab

