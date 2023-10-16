Mark Schwab Bid Farewell to the Buffalo District

Mark Schwab, Buffalo District Contracting Officers Representative, joined teammates from the Ohio area office in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023, for a farewell lunch as he leaves the district after a 14 year career for a new journey with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Mark worked out of the district's Toledo project office for the majority of his career as he was responsible for many of the dredging projects throughout that region of the district area of responsiblity. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

